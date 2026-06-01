New Zealand boosts fuel security with emergency diesel imports

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New Zealand’s first two shipments of additional emergency diesel reserves are currently en route to the country, the government announced on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The first shipment departed on May 31 and is expected to arrive at Marsden Point in Northland between June 16 and June 18, according to the government statement.

The second shipment is scheduled to arrive in early July.

Together, the two deliveries will provide fuel equivalent to approximately nine days of normal diesel consumption in the country, the statement said.

The diesel will be stored at Marsden Point, where two former crude oil tanks are being refurbished to create around 93 million liters of storage capacity. The government said the tanks are expected to be ready in time for the arrival of the first shipment.

The reserve will remain under government control and “will not count toward fuel companies’ minimum stockholding obligations,” the statement added. Under an agreement with the government, Z Energy will own and manage the stored fuel, while decisions regarding its use will be made by government ministers.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the additional reserve would “strengthen New Zealand’s fuel security and resilience,” noting that diesel is essential for freight, agriculture, construction, and critical services.

News.Az