Iran’s Pezeshkian denies resignation rumours

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed rumours of his resignation, saying he will continue his duties “with strength” in response to claims circulated by a foreign-based media outlet.

“I will continue as long as I breathe,” Pezeshkian said during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV. “Either we proceed with strength, or we are martyred — in either case, it is victory for us.”

The president stressed that his life was no more valuable than that of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. “We must be present on the scene and manage the problems. We must be honest in the field, and God will help us,” he added.

His remarks came hours after the foreign-based Iran International network claimed that Pezeshkian had sent a letter to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei requesting to step down.

The claim was immediately rejected by the Iranian government.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told IRNA that the report formed part of what she described as a broader pattern aimed at creating instability.

“Whenever national cohesion strengthens, and the Iranian people show they stand together at critical moments, efforts to create doubt, despair and instability increase,” she said.

She added that “some prefer to publish what they wish for rather than what is actually true, but the reality of the country is observable in practice and in the ongoing process of governance.”

Mohajerani said Pezeshkian had chaired a full cabinet meeting on Sunday, where he reiterated “the continuation of serving the people, maintaining national unity, and tirelessly pursuing the country’s affairs”.

She added that the president had emphasised that he “will not step back from the responsibility that the people have placed upon us”.

Later on Sunday, Pezeshkian attended the closing ceremony of the “Hero of Iran” sports event, where top athletes were honoured following a public vote involving more than 10 million participants — an appearance that further underscored his active public schedule and contradicted the resignation rumours.

News.Az