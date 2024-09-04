UAE supports Egypt on Philadelphi Corridor amid Israeli claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE has expressed full support for Egypt in addressing Israeli claims and allegations related to the Philadelphi Corridor, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.

The UAE also strongly condemned the offensive Israeli statements that threaten regional stability and could exacerbate the current situation, WAM news agency reported. In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) praised the extensive mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages.The UAE expressed hope that these efforts would lead to an end to the conflict, alleviate further suffering for Palestinians, and strengthen the foundations for sustainable peace in the region. The Ministry called on Israeli authorities to de-escalate and avoid actions that could heighten tensions and instability.The UAE reaffirmed its rejection of any practices that violate international resolutions and could lead to further escalation. Hamas wants Israeli troops to withdraw from Philadelphi and other parts of Gaza as part of any ceasefire deal.Gulf countries have in recent days criticised Netanyahu’s stance on the 14km long corridor, expressing solidarity with Egypt.Earlier, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in an interview accused Cairo of failing to prevent the cross-border smuggling of arms to Hamas militants in Gaza following Israel’s exit from the Palestinian territory in 2005.Contraband weaponry, he said, enabled Hamas to carry out the October 7 attack.Egypt has denied there has been illegal transportation of arms across its border with the territory.

News.Az