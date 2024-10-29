Uber launched in third Scottish city despite backlash from local taxi firms

Uber launched in third Scottish city despite backlash from local taxi firms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uber has been officially launched in the Scottish city of Aberdeen, despite significant backlash from the city's taxi companies.

The ride-hailing service has been “soft launched” for private hire bookings in Aberdeen, with a full launch expected to follow in two weeks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The company was granted a license in June amid protest from the city’s taxi trade – which ended up in court, although Unite the Union subsequently withdrew its legal challenge.Uber’s UK head of cities Matthew Freckelton said in May that he was hoping for between 40 and 50 drivers on Aberdeen launch day, but it is expected to be less due to uncertainty with the launch.Aberdeen is now the third city in Scotland, after Glasgow and Edinburgh, to have Uber.The Uber employees said their pay has plummeted in the last year with only one in five drivers reporting an increase in earnings over the last 12 months.Protesters “turned out in force” outside the company’s “green light hub” in Washington Street, Glasgow, according to the union GMB Scotland.Similar protests have been held in the city in recent years with drivers concerned about pay and safety.GMB Scotland, which represents Uber drivers, said the way fares and wages are calculated by the American firm is “unclear and fuels uncertainty and frustration”.Uber uses surge-pricing to increase fare prices when demand is higher.However, GMB Scotland’s organiser Paul McLaughlin said Uber must be clearer with drivers and ensure the increased revenue is shared with them.

News.Az