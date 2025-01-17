UBS rises its USD/JPY forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UBS FX team adjusted their foreign exchange outlook, now expecting the USD/JPY exchange rate to hit 150 by the end of 2025, up from the previous estimate of 145. This adjustment is based on the backdrop of a strong US dollar.The revised forecast anticipates a 0.1-0.2 percentage point increase in inflation for 2025 and 2026, driven by higher energy costs and consumer price index (CPI) goods. The core-core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food and energy prices, is projected to remain above 2% through 2025.UBS now expects it to reach 2.0% year-over-year at the end of 2025, a slight uptick from the previous estimate of 1.9%. UBS also highlighted that food inflation, currently at 4.2% year-over-year, is expected to stay at similar levels at least through the first half of the current year. This is attributed to the yen's depreciation and unstable supply conditions.The research firm notes that while service inflation has been relatively low at 1.5%, particularly due to weak housing rent and public services prices, an acceleration in overall service inflation is anticipated.However, the development of inflation in specific service components, such as housing rent and public services, which respectively account for 37% and 25% of the weight in services within the inflation calculation, remains uncertain.

