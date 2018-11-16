UEFA allocates more than 250,000 euros to Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA has allocated 250,000 euros to Gabala Sport Club.

Reprot informs citing AFFA’s official website that this fund is allocated for the team's travel and accommodation expenses for the participation in UEFA Youth League I round in 2018/2019 season. The allocated amount was transferred to the account of Gabala club through AFFA.

Notably, Gabala defeated Moldova's Sheriff in the first round of the UEFA Youth League by the results of the two games - 1: 1, 3: 1. Earlier, UEFA paid EUR 507,579.57 to the "red-blacks" within the program "Solidarity payments and youth football development".

