UEFA Champions League quarter-finals: Key matches to watch in first legs

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals kick off with exciting matchups as Arsenal host Real Madrid, Aston Villa travel to Paris, and Bayern face Inter in the first legs.

Arsenal, Bayern, Paris, and Barcelona will look to capitalize on home advantage as they aim to take control of their ties.

News.Az, citing UEFA.com, previews all the action ahead of the first legs on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 April.

Tuesday 8 April

A distant second behind Liverpool in the Premier League, and out of the FA Cup, Arsenal's best chance of a trophy this season is now winning the Champions League, as they await only their third meeting with Real Madrid. A shortage of goals has hampered them in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping that Bukayo Saka can give them a lift against the Spanish side, the forward making a goalscoring return to action against Fulham on Tuesday after suffering a hamstring injury in December. "He lifted the stadium and the energy – it is great to have him back," said Arteta.

The Gunners eliminated Madrid from the 2005/06 Champions League first knockout round, drawing 0-0 at home after Thierry Henry had scored the only goal in the first leg. However, they will not find the going easy against Carlo Ancelotti's side, who battled their way past neighbours Atleti in the round of 16. "This team has something special – character and commitment," said the Italian coach. "We held our own physically. In the second half the team was exhausted, but that was normal. This victory speaks volumes about the team and the resources this squad has."

Madrid have won all four of their previous UEFA competition quarter-final matches in London.

Bayern's last meetings with Inter were rather one-sided, the Bavarians winning 2-0 away and home in the 2022/23 group stage. Benjamin Pavard scored their opener in Munich that time but may need a reminder of which goal he is aiming for this time, the French defender having left Bayern for Inter in 2023. "I'm glad to meet Bayern again," he said after Inter's round of 16 success against Feyenoord, coach Simone Inzaghi adding: "It will be difficult but we will play the games as we have done so far. I just hope to have everyone available."

With Harry Kane scoring regularly again, few would relish the prospect of facing Bayern, even with no absentees, but Inter are not Serie A leaders for nothing. "Inter are waiting," said the England captain. "I'm sure they'll demand everything from us again. But we can beat any opponent." That history (as Bayern's Thomas Müller, who has confirmed this will be his final season with the club, will remember well) includes a 2-0 win against Bayern in the 2010 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid.

Prior to a 2-0 loss in the sides' most recent meeting, Inter had not lost in four trips to face Bayern (W3 D1).

Wednesday 9 April

After eliminating Liverpool on penalties at Anfield – a game which beaten coach Arne Slot admitted was "the best game of football I have ever been involved in" – Luis Enrique's Paris have the look of Champions League contenders. They will aim to underline that point in their first ever meeting with Aston Villa, who are a good distance behind Liverpool in the Premier League table but a formidable side on their day. "We’re in the quarter-finals and need to be ready for another difficult tie," said captain Marquinhos.

While Villa have never been to Paris before, their manager Unai Emery will be able to show them around Parc des Princes, having been in charge of the French club from 2016-18, winning a league title, two French Cups and two League Cups. Villa have lost in France already this season (1-0 at Monaco in the league phase) but the Champions League debutants continue to relish their European nights. "We are already looking ahead to Paris," defender Ian Maatsen said after their round of 16 success against Club Brugge. "They are a great team with great players, and we will have full respect for them. We're a great team too, though, so they will have to respect us, too."

European Cup winners in 1982, Villa's last quarter-final in the world's top club competition was in 1983, when they lost 5-2 on aggregate to Juventus – their last games at Europe's top table for 41 years.

"We played well but lost to a very, very good team," said Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna after his side lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in this season's league phase. Some things have changed since that fixture in December, not least BVB coach Nuri Şahin making way for new boss Niko Kovač, who knows his opposite number Hansi Flick rather well from their time together at Bayern in 2018/19. "He was my assistant," remembered Kovač. "And now we're competing against each other."

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski knows Dortmund well – having played for the club from 2014-18, he regularly returned to haunt them during his subsequent spell at Bayern. However, the Polish international has been slightly overshadowed by team-mate Raphinha in this season's competition; the Brazilian is the top scorer in the 2024/25 Champions League with 11 goals; Lewandowski has hit nine, one fewer than Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy.

Dortmund have yet to win in five games against the Blaugrana (D2 L3).

News.Az