UEFA Europa Conference League: Swiss referees to control Qarabag vs Gent match in knockout round play-off round

Swiss Mohammed Al-Hakim will be in charge of Azerbaijan`s FC Qarabag vs Belgian Gent match in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off round, News.Az reports.

Mohammed Al-Hakim will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Fredrik Klyver and Robin Wilde, with Bojan Pandzic as the fourth official.

The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 21:45 Baku time on February 16.

