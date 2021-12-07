News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Europa Conference League
Tag:
Europa Conference League
Olympiacos win UEFA Europa Conference League title
30 May 2024-10:34
Olympiacos have chance to become first Greek club to win European trophy
29 May 2024-16:16
Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Gent in Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second leg
23 Feb 2023-01:48
Scottish referees to control FC Qarabag vs Gent return match in UEFA Europa Conference League
21 Feb 2023-03:09
Europa Conference League: Azerbaijan’s Qarabag to take on Belgium’s Gent in knockout round play-off
16 Feb 2023-04:27
UEFA Europa Conference League: Swiss referees to control Qarabag vs Gent match in knockout round play-off round
15 Feb 2023-13:47
Europa Conference League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to take on Gent in knockout round play-off
08 Nov 2022-08:33
Azerbaijani referee to take charge of UEFA Europa Conference League match
02 Nov 2022-11:46
Croatian referees to control Basel vs Qarabag match in Europa Conference League group stage
07 Dec 2021-13:51
Latest News
Carbon monoxide kills four miners in N. Afghanistan
Giannis blocks LeBron twice as Bucks rally to beat Lakers
Brazil enters 2026 at a dangerous political crossroads
Pakistan eliminates 11 militants in security operations
One dead after car crashes into tractor in Azerbaijan's Tartar
Kia launches EV2 compact SUV with 448 km range in Europe
Curry powers Warriors to 137-103 rout of Kings
Mass protests in Iran leave at least 51 dead
Selen Gorguzel among four celebrities detained in Istanbul
New giant panda pair makes public debut in Malaysia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31