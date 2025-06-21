UFC Baku: Azerbaijan’s Nazim Sadykhov beats Nikolas Motta by TKO

Nazim Sadykhov knees Nikolas Motta in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

In a thrilling display of power and precision, Azerbaijan’s own Nazim Sadykhov delivered a stunning TKO victory over Nikolas Motta during the main card of UFC Baku.

Fighting in front of a roaring home crowd in Azerbaijan, lightweight prospect Nazim Sadykhov delivered a showstopping performance, securing a second-round TKO victory over Nikolas Motta in a back-and-forth battle, News.Az reports.

The action started fast, with Motta silencing the crowd early by rocking Sadykhov in the first round. He unleashed a relentless flurry of punches, briefly knocking Sadykhov to the canvas. But the Azerbaijani fighter quickly regained his composure, survived the onslaught, and began to turn the tide as Motta began to fade.

Momentum shifted completely in the second round. Sadykhov opened a cut on Motta with a sharp elbow and began landing clean, precise strikes from all angles. Though Motta kept swinging, his fatigue showed as Sadykhov’s pace and accuracy overwhelmed him. Then, with less than a minute left in the round, Sadykhov—nicknamed “The Black Wolf”—landed a devastating right hand that sent Motta to the mat. Referee Lukasz Bosacki stepped in at 4:17 of round two to wave off the fight.

The win improves Sadykhov’s record to 11-1-1, while Motta drops to 15-6 with 1 no contest.

