UFO spotted above Jesus statue at renowned religious site -VIDEO

The UFO was seen hanging near the left hand of the 65-foot-tall statue, called Christ the King. One local visiting the landmark said: 'It's an alien navigator'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Christians attending mass at a religious landmark in Mexico were stunned when a mysterious ' UFO ' appeared above a Jesus statue, News.Az informs via Newsbreak.

Visitors at the Cerro del Cubilete in Silao, located northwest of Mexico City, captured images of what they said looked like a 'Saturn-shaped object' in the clear blue sky. The UFO was seen hanging near the left hand of the 65-foot-tall statue, called Christ the King.

One local visiting the landmark said: 'It's an alien navigator.' The recent sighting appeared similar to another captured last October at a gas station in Cuernavaca, located south of Mexico City, which is about 275 miles from the Cerro del Cubilete.

Footage shows at least two motorists gawping at the alleged spacecraft in the sky at 'the corner of Teopanzolco Avenue and Plan de Ayala Avenue.'

While one spectator can be heard saying it was 'wobbling on a piece of string, so it is fake,' another added: 'It's a UFO, they say they live in nearby Tepoztlán.' Tepoztlán is a mountain town known for its 800-year-old Tepozteco pyramid, an ancient Xochimilca temple built by the Aztecs.

The site, however, has become a place of pilgrimage for UFO enthusiasts, attracted by stories of numerous otherworldly sightings and occurrences . The Cerro del Cubilete sits on a mountain more than 8,460 feet above sea level.

The statue represents the figure of Jesus standing with his arms outstretched and an angel at either side, one holding a crown of thorns and the other a royal crown. The spherical building that serves as the base of the statue was built in art deco style and houses a circular altar.

There is also a museum atop the summit. While tens of thousands of people flock to the site each year, the recent UFO sighting may be one of the first. As the crowd turned to the flying object, spectators feared they were 'going to be abducted , JAM Press reported. Another local said: 'It sure looks like a UFO.' While this is the first reported 'Saturn-like' object spotted near the religions site, another appeared over the the western city of Zitácuaro on September 8, 2024 that looked nearly identical. Following the videos, some users took to X to share their belief that aliens had made their way to Mexico .

'That's that eye diamond UFO shape,' one person commented. '(Must) be some kind of organic ship.'

'Spectacular video, contact between humans and alien races is getting closer and closer,' another X user chimed in. 'Anyone who continues to believe that it is a balloon, a drone, a hologram or something else is either blind or does not want to see reality.'

However, others were quick to dispel the claims, pointing out that it was most likely just one of the many sky lanterns that float across the Mexican skies during the Globos de Cantoya festival.

News.Az