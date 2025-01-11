Uganda's military leader quits X following controversial posts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda's chief of defense forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, announced his departure from X (formerly Twitter), where he had gained attention for posting provocative messages, News.az reports citing foreign media .

His recent tweet, which included a threat against prominent opposition leader Bobi Wine, drew significant backlash.In 2022, he stirred controversy by talking about an invasion of neighbouring Kenya, prompting his father to intervene and issue an apology.In his final message on Friday, he stated that it was time for him to focus on his military responsibilities, although he hinted at a future return to engage with his one million followers.This is not the first time Gen Kainerugaba has deactivated his X account.In 2022, he quit the micro-blogging platform only to return days later.

News.Az