UK allocates £200m for military deployment to Ukraine

The government has allocated £200 million in funding to ready the UK's armed forces for deployment to Ukraine if a peace deal is reached.

The money, announced by Defence Secretary John Healey during a visit to Ukraine on Friday, will deliver new vehicles, communications and counter-drone protection to ensure troops are ready if required, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The government said this will equip UK forces to secure Ukraine's future and reinforce long-term security guarantees, as part of a Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNFU).

It follows the declaration of intent signed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris this week, which confirmed UK and French troops will deploy to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

Mr Healey said: "As we approach the fifth year of Putin's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage - civilians and military alike.

"We are surging investment into our preparations following the prime minister's announcement this week, ensuring that Britain's armed forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the Multinational Force Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure UK.

"As we look towards a potential peace deal, we continue to step up for Ukraine in the fight today - strengthening its air defences while backing British industry, jobs and innovation at home."

The money is being funded from the government's core defence budget. Sir Keir said this week that MPs will get a vote before troops are sent to Ukraine.

The idea for a joint peacekeeping force was first floated last year, after Sir Keir and Mr Macron formed a coalition of the willing.

