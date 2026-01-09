At least 4 killed, 19 injured in overnight Russian strike on Kyiv - VIDEO

At least 4 killed, 19 injured in overnight Russian strike on Kyiv - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 4 people were killed and 19 others injured in Kyiv after Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8–9.

Among those killed was a paramedic who died in what authorities described as a double-tap strike. Fourteen of the 19 injured were hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

🇺🇦🇷🇺 As a result of Russian shelling on the night of January 9, four people were killed in Kyiv, 10 were injured, half of whom were hospitalized, Ukrainian media reports. #Russia #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/om7kZhhJyJ — News.Az (@news_az) January 9, 2026

“One paramedic died, and four were injured while assisting people in the Darnytskyi district,” Klitschko said.

Several neighborhoods of the capital were affected, including the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

Authorities reported that residential buildings in the Pechersk and Desnianskyi districts were damaged by drones and falling debris, while a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Explosions were first reported in Kyiv at around 11:45 p.m. local time as air defense systems engaged aerial targets, according to local officials. Earlier, Ukraine’s air force had warned of a ballistic missile threat and reported drones heading toward the capital.

Another nationwide missile alert was issued at about 2:13 a.m. local time after Ukraine’s air force detected Russian fighter jets taking flight.

Additional cruise missile explosions struck the capital around 3:00 a.m. local time, a Kyiv Independent journalist reported from the scene, as Russia continued its overnight assault.

A residential building in Kyiv’s well-known Comfort Town apartment complex was reported to be on fire following the attack.

Running water and electricity were disrupted in parts of the capital after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, Klitschko said.

“In the Darnytskyi district, a drone crashed in the courtyard of a residential building. A one-story store nearby and the windows of a nearby nine-story residential building were partially damaged,” he said.

In the Dniprovskyi district, fires broke out in two residential buildings, Klitschko added.

Shockwaves damaged the roof of another residential building, and drone debris fell onto a children’s playground, he said.

“In the Pechersk district, as a result of falling drone debris, the facade of a nine-story residential building was partially destroyed. A non-residential multi-story building was also damaged,” Klitschko reported.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, the grounds of a shopping center and a sanatorium were damaged in the attack, he said.

News.Az