UK ambassador hails Azerbaijan’s special role in Middle Corridor project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays a special role in the Middle Corridor project, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

UK Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty, who is on a visit to Baku, held a meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, the ambassador informed.

"Azerbaijan plays a special role in the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route] project. We have discussed with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan these and other important issues for the region, as well as for Europe," Ambassador Auld tweeted.

News.Az