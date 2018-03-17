UK Ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Great Britain Laurie Bristow was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, the press service of the Russian ministry reports.

Earlier, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova reported that all decisions on the response measures to the British side were adopted.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Moscow is ready to expel British diplomats in response to London's actions.

On March 13, the British ambassador was also summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

News.Az

