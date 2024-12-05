UK and Qatar expand cooperation on Typhoon and Hawk aircraft

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK and Qatar have strengthened their defense partnership with new agreements, focusing on land and air cooperation, during the Amir of Qatar’s state visit, News.az reports citing foreign media .

These agreements aim to deepen cooperation in regional security and promote mutual growth and prosperity.The newly signed agreements include extended collaboration and knowledge sharing for the joint UK-Qatar Typhoon and Hawk aircraft squadrons.The Hawk aircraft operates in two versions, the Hawk T.Mk 1 (and the similar Mk 1A) and T.Mk 2, while the Typhoon is said to have consistently performed precision attack missions.The signing of the latest agreements took place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the presence of the Amir of Qatar and UK Defence Secretary John Healey.Among these agreements was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will enable the UK Royal Military Police to impart their expertise to the Qatar Amiri Guard’s Close Protection Unit.

News.Az