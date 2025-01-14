UK antitrust regulator to probe Google's search services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain's antitrust regulator announced on Tuesday that it will investigate Google's search services using its newly granted powers to assess their impact on consumers, businesses, and competitors, including advertisers, news publishers, and other search engines.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which has gained new powers to examine big tech, said search was vital for economic growth and it was critical that competition was working well, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. "Millions of people and businesses relied on Google's search and advertising services - with 90% of searches happening on their platform and more than 200,000 UK businesses advertising there," CMA boss Sarah Cardell said in a statement."It's our job to ensure people get the full benefit of choice and innovation in search services and get a fair deal."The CMA's move comes after U.S. prosecutors in November argued to a judge that Google must sell its Chrome browser, share data, and search results with rivals, and take a range of other measures to end its monopoly on online search.Google did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

News.Az