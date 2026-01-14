UK bans far-right Dutch activist from entry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain has denied entry to a Dutch far-right activist.

The U.K. Home Office revoked Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s travel permission after deeming her presence not to be “conducive to the public good,” News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Vlaardingerbroek, an anti-vax commentator and former member of the far-right Dutch Forum for Democracy political party, on Wednesday posted a screenshot of the decision to X.

She had previously spoken at a rally in London arranged by a far-right activist known as Tommy Robinson, using the platform in September to call for the “remigration” of immigrants and to talk about the “replacement of our people.”

Vlaardingerbroek linked the decision to her Friday post criticizing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s action against X, as he seeks to address a backlash over sexualized deepfakes by Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok.

The reason given to Vlaardingerbroek read that her electronic travel authorization (ETA), which European citizens need to enter Britain under post-Brexit rules, had been revoked.

A Home Office official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told POLITICO the ETA had been “cancelled for being non-conducive to the public good.”

News.Az