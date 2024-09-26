UK car production falls as factories gear up for new models

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK production of electrified vehicles—battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid—dropped by 25.9% in August, reducing their share of total output to 29.6%, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

However, the automotive trade body says that the decline is expected to be reversed in the longer-term as new models come onstream.Overall, SMMT data shows that car production fell by 8.4% in the month, with August typically a low output month due to summer shutdowns.The decline, which was equivalent to just 3,781 fewer units as 41,271 new cars rolled off production lines, continues the trend seen across the year, as factories wind down production of key models and retool for new – primarily electric – model production, following the £24 billion of UK automotive manufacturing investment announced last year.Production for the domestic market appeared to decline sharply, by 19.8%, although the SMMT says that this impact is amplified by the small overall output volume for the month and the fact that the vast majority of UK production is for export.By comparison, exports fell by just 5.9%, largely due to changeovers of models built for EU markets.The 27 Member States remain by far the biggest export destination, comprising 49.8% of total exports.The US (17%), China (6.5%), Japan (5.1%) and Australia (4.4%) made up the remaining top five export destinations for UK car production, with growth in both the American and Japanese markets.Year-to-date, UK car production is down 8.5% at 522,823 units and output for the UK market is up 12.3% despite August’s domestic decline.Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “With the traditional summer shutdowns and factories prepping to switch to new models, August was always going to be a quieter month for output.“The sector remains optimistic about a return to growth, however, with record levels of investment announced last year.“Realising those investments and securing more depends on the UK industry maintaining its competitiveness so we look forward both to the Chancellor’s Autumn budget and the Government’s proposed industrial strategy as critical opportunities to demonstrate that it backs auto.”He continued: “Labour’s Automotive Sector Plan, launched at its party conference a year ago, should be the blueprint with its proposals for cheaper, green energy, skills investment and the cultivation of healthy markets here and abroad.“These are the measures that would enable the industry to drive economic growth in every part of the country.”

News.Az