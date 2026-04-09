Zelenskyy claims the US ignores Russian aid to Iran due to trust in Putin

Zelenskyy claims the US ignores Russian aid to Iran due to trust in Putin

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had tried to draw the United States' attention to Russia's support for Iran in the war, but these efforts proved futile due to Washington's stance.

Zelenskyy said in Alastair Campbell's podcast The Rest Is Politics that the US ignored compelling evidence that Russia was helping Iran attack American bases in the Middle East because Washington "trusts" Russian leader Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports, citing EuropeanPravda.

Zelenskyy said that Russian military satellites had photographed critically important energy infrastructure facilities in the Gulf states and in Israel, as well as the locations of US military bases across the region, and passed this data to Iran for further attacks.

"I said this publicly. Did we hear a reaction from the US to Russia that they have to stop it? The problem is they trust Putin. And it's a pity," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also commented on the trilateral negotiation process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. He stated that US President Donald Trump's team had failed to "really understand the details of what Russia wants". In his view, this happened because two of Trump's negotiators – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – had "spent too much time" with Putin and his senior officials.

US envoys travelled to Moscow five times and did not visit Kyiv once.

Zelenskyy said he understands Putin's psychology and his real military objectives better than the White House. He noted that Putin would not stop at seizing Donbas and would next attempt to capture oblast centres such as Dnipro and Kharkiv.

"We have to recognise that partially Americans are feeling that [Donbas is] nothing for us," he said.

On 6 April, Zelenskyy said that "substantive" work with the US is currently underway on documents being prepared within the framework of negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov said he expects a possible visit by a US delegation to Kyiv after Easter.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance recently said he considers bargaining between Ukraine and Russia over "a few square kilometres" to be inappropriate.

News.Az