UK Defence Secretary ‘unable to say’ if Afghan data breach led to deaths

UK Defence Secretary John Healey admitted he cannot confirm whether anyone was killed as a result of a major data breach that exposed the personal details of thousands of Afghans who supported British forces.

Healey told it was “highly unlikely” that being on the leaked list would now increase the risk of Taliban reprisals, but acknowledged uncertainty, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The breach, which occurred in February 2022, revealed information on 19,000 Afghans who applied to relocate to the UK after the Taliban takeover. The previous government learned of the leak in August 2023 when the details appeared on Facebook.

A super-injunction blocking media coverage was lifted on Tuesday, allowing reporting and scrutiny. “You cannot have democracy with super-injunctions in place,” Healey said.

Former Defence Secretary Sir Ben Wallace confirmed his government sought an injunction to protect those exposed, calling it his “priority.”

Following the breach, the UK launched the Afghanistan Response Route in April 2024 to resettle those affected. So far, 4,500 Afghans have relocated, with a total of 6,900 expected. The program will close soon, with costs projected at £850 million.

Healey apologized in Parliament, confirming the official responsible is no longer in the same role. Downing Street has not disclosed whether disciplinary action was taken. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also issued an apology.

The revelation sparked criticism from former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who said Parliament should have been informed sooner.

Families impacted by the leak remain fearful. The daughter of an Afghan interpreter told the BBC her family “panicked” upon learning of the breach. “It could be sent to the Taliban… my grandmother is completely vulnerable,” she said.

