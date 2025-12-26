UK defense exports hit record £20b in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom achieved a historic milestone in 2025, securing over £20 billion in defense exports — the highest value since records began in 1983.

The record-setting deals cover warships, fighter jets, and other military equipment, supporting more than 25,000 skilled jobs across the UK for years to come, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Key highlights include:

Largest-ever warship export: £10 billion deal with Norway for at least five Type 26 frigates, sustaining around 4,000 jobs across 430+ UK businesses.

Major fighter jet sale: 20 Typhoon jets sold to Türkiye for £8 billion, safeguarding employment in Lancashire, Scotland, and beyond.

Additional exports: 12 C-130 aircraft to Türkiye (£550 million, 1,400 jobs in Cambridge) and 18 transporter vehicles to Czechia.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry, emphasized that these exports not only boost the UK economy but also strengthen national and allied security, from countering naval threats in the North Atlantic to reinforcing NATO’s southern flank.

Looking ahead, the AUKUS treaty with Australia is expected to generate up to £20 billion in future exports, supporting more than 21,000 jobs.

News.Az