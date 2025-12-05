Azerbaijan, UK defence chiefs discuss expanding military cooperation

Welcoming the guests, Hasanov said that military relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are of particular importance and play a positive role in the development of both countries’ armed forces. He also highlighted the significance of the establishment last year of the United Kingdom’s Defence Attaché Office in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, Lord Vernon Coaker noted the United Kingdom’s interest in further expanding military cooperation with Azerbaijan. He emphasised that mutual visits and meetings held in various formats are effective for exchanging experience.

The meeting, attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, and the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, included an extensive exchange of views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military education sectors.