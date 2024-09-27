UK Defense Ministry: Space and cyberspace crucial for battlefield success

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military capabilities, especially in space and cyberspace, will continue to be key determinants of battlefield success, according to the UK Defense Ministry on Friday.

"With space and cyberspace becoming increasingly central in everyday life and a key factor contributing to success in combat, influence in the shared spaces will be yet another vital area of power," the ministry said in the seventh edition of its long-term foresight analysis "Global Strategic Trends: Out to 2055."The report explores key drivers of global change, from geopolitical competition to technological advancements, offering decision-makers a broad view of future global challenges and opportunities.The analysis outlines a wide range of potential scenarios that could shape defense and security over the next three decades.China is expected to continue leveraging economic ties and military strength to pursue its objectives, further entrenching itself as a dominant global player. As global uncertainty rises, the need for new forms of deterrence and enhanced resilience becomes increasingly important, it added.The potential expansion of nuclear-armed states, alongside the development of more powerful weapons and new mass-effect technologies, presents significant new challenges for global security, the report said.

News.Az