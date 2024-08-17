UK diplomat steps down in opposition to arms sales to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior British diplomat Mark Smith has resigned from his post in the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) over the UK’s arms sales to Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Smith deems UK arms support is unjustifiable and enables Israeli genocide in Gaza.He expressed his deep concern about the UK’s role amidst the ‘clear and unquestionable examples of War Crimes’ in Gaza, criticizing in his resignation letter titled “FCDO Complicity in War Crimes” the UK’s arms sales support.He stated, “each day we witness War Crimes and breaches of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza perpetrated by Israel, underscoring various atrocities such as the destruction of civilian property and the displacement of over 80% of Gaza’s population.Despite raising his concerns and initiating a whistleblowing investigation, Smith felt his efforts were ignored.Smith called for a change in policy, urging the FCDO to act with integrity and stating, “I can no longer carry out my duties in the knowledge that this Department may be complicit in War Crimes.”

