UK Embassy in Baku opens COP29 team office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Embassy in Baku on Thursday announced the opening of a COP29 team office, News.Az reports.

We love a ribbon cutting moment!



Our COP29 team office is now open, allowing us the capacity to contribute to the success of #COP29 with our Azerbaijani partners. pic.twitter.com/1J0jxeV7QR — UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) May 30, 2024

“We love a ribbon cutting moment! Our COP29 team office is now open, allowing us the capacity to contribute to the success of COP29 with our Azerbaijani partners,” the Embassy said on X.The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024.The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11.Azerbaijan confirmed the commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030, and increase this target by 40 percent in 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress in combatting climate change in the world.

News.Az