UK grants Google ‘strategic market status’ to regulate search dominance

Britain has designated Google as holding “strategic market status” in online search, marking the first use of new powers aimed at curbing the dominance of major tech firms. The move allows the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to compel Alphabet-owned Google to alter its operations in the UK search market.

CMA Executive Director for Digital Markets, Will Hayter, said Google controls a strategic position in search and search advertising, with over 90% of UK searches occurring on its platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The designation does not imply wrongdoing and does not introduce immediate requirements. However, it paves the way for potential interventions, such as ensuring fairer search rankings and giving consumers greater access to alternative search engines.

Google’s Senior Director for Competition, Oliver Bethell, warned that some proposed interventions could hinder UK innovation and slow AI-related product launches.

The CMA has the power to impose fines for non-compliance and said its actions will be “targeted and proportionate”, aiming to promote competition in the UK tech sector and broader economy.

This step is part of a wider UK effort to regulate big tech amid concerns about market concentration and the growing influence of AI-driven services.

