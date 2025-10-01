YouTube TV drops Univision networks after contract dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google’s YouTube TV has removed Univision’s local TV stations and other TelevisaUnivision-owned networks after both parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract renewal on Tuesday.

If TelevisaUnivision’s programming remains unavailable to YouTube TV subs for an “extended period of time, we’ll offer our Spanish Base subscribers a $6 credit or refund depending on your billing provider,” Google said in a message to the pay-TV service’s customers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Google separately Tuesday was squaring off with NBCUniversal in contract renewal talks for YouTube TV. NBCU’s current YouTube TV deal also is set to expire Sept. 30. As of this writing, talks between NBCU and Google continue.

Univision is the biggest Spanish-language broadcaster in the U.S., with 59 owned and/or operated stations. In addition to dropping Univision’s stations, YouTube TV pulled TelevisaUnivision channels UniMas, TUDN, Galavision, FOROtv, De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Telehit, Telehit Música and tlnovelas.

YouTube TV also said that customers’ DVR recordings of Univision and other TelevisaUnivision programming have been removed.

“TelevisaUnivision has over 160 million subscribers and billions of views across YouTube, where they generate ad revenue from their content,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. “On our paid live TV subscription service, YouTube TV, however, TelevisaUnivision only represents a tiny fraction of overall consumption. Since we have not reached a new agreement with them, their content is no longer available on YouTube TV.”

The YouTube spokesperson added, “We encourage viewers to continue watching TelevisaUnivision’s content on their YouTube channels or on their streaming platform, ViX.”

In response, TelevisaUnivision said in a statement: “Google’s YouTube TV has refused to ‘Do the Right Thing’ and dropped Univision from its platform — stripping millions of Hispanic viewers of the Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment they rely on every day. Google’s actions are especially tone-deaf and egregious on the eve of a potential government shutdown, disregarding the appeals of government officials and Hispanic organizations who urged them to keep Univision on the main bundle.”

“To add insult to injury, YouTube TV chose to take this step during Hispanic Heritage Month — an act that is deeply insensitive and offensive,” TelevisaUnivision’s statement continued. “Google has made an unfortunate mistake that is easily reversible, and we are always open to finding constructive ways for Hispanics to regain access to their trusted and critical content. We remain steadfast in advocating for our audience and ensuring that YouTube TV subscribers know they have many options to continue watching Univision’s programming through other providers.”

Univision previously claimed that YouTube TV planned to remove Univision from its basic bundle and “will force Hispanics to pay another $15 a month – an 18 percent ‘Hispanic Tax’ – to access Univision.” TelevisaUnivision alleged that Google’s move to put Univision on a separately priced add-on tier was “discriminatory and an abuse of its market power.” A Google rep disputed the suggestion it was being “discriminatory” in the matter, saying that carriage renewal decisions for YouTube “are based on viewer consumption and pricing, and any suggestion to the contrary is false.”

News.Az