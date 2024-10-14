UK imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British government has enacted new sanctions on various Iranian military officials and organizations in response to Iran's justified reaction to the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The UK announced new sanctions on Monday targeting senior Iranian military figures and organizations under the pretext of conducting Operation True Promise 2.In a statement published on the British government's website, the British Foreign Office announced that it had sanctioned Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army and a member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Major-General Mohammad-Hossein Dadras, the Deputy Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army, General Ali-Mohammad Naini, the IRGC Spokesperson.According to the statement, the UK government also sanctioned Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau (FPSDB), as well as the Iranian Space Agency.On October 1, the IRGC launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforushan, an Iranian military advisor.

