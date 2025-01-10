UK imposes sanctions on Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Russian companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as stated in a document released by the UK Foreign Office, News.az reportsc iting TASS.

According to the Foreign Office statement, by sanctioning these two large oil companies London will reduce Moscow's ability to use their profits to fill the Russian budget and, through this, to finance the special military operation.The sanctions list notes that the mentioned companies are engaged in benefiting from supporting the Russian government by operating in a sector of strategic importance to the government, namely the Russian energy sector.All assets of the companies in the United Kingdom are to be frozen, and it is prohibited to conduct business with them.On January 10, the United States imposed sanctions against Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegas and their subsidiaries, 183 tankers, and dozens of Russian oil traders.

News.Az