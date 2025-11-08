UK, Nordic-Baltic nations practice response to potential conflict with Russia

British military planners traveled to Bodø to rehearse the scenarios that might unfold if Russia were to become more hostile on its doorstep. This simulation, which comes amid rising concerns over Russia’s military activity in the Arctic and Europe’s “high north,” included a range of scenarios such as monitoring pro-Russian protests and practicing responses to potential aggression.

British Secretary of Defense John Healey was on hand to participate in the exercise, which was shaped by growing concerns about Russia's activities in and around NATO territories. These activities include unauthorized intrusions into NATO airspace, attacks on submarine cables, increased drone activity, and a rising presence of Russian warships near British waters.

The importance of the Joint Expeditionary Force, which has been operational since 2014, is expected to grow, particularly as US military priorities shift and European defense becomes a more critical concern. Officials present at the Bodø exercise privately acknowledged that as the US focuses more on other global priorities, regional defense alliances like the JEF will play a key role in maintaining security in the northern European and Arctic regions.