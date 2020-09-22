UK PM Johnson wins over rebels on Brexit treaty-busting powers

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday moved a step closer to getting parliamentary approval for new powers to break the Withdrawal Agreement struck with the European Union last year as lawmakers backed changes to the Internal Market Bill, Reuters reports.

The bill aims to ensure Britain’s four nations can trade freely with each other after Brexit. Ministers say that will require breaking the EU exit treaty to protect Northern Ireland unless stalled talks with Brussels make a breakthrough.

The plan has angered the EU and drawn heavy criticism from lawmakers who say that going back on an international agreement damages Britain’s reputation.

Nevertheless, a government concession giving parliament a say over whether to use the treaty-breaking powers snuffed out a rebellion and was approved without a vote.

