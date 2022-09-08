UK PM Truss's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following the monarch's death aged 96 on Thursday, News.az reports.

Below is the text of Truss's statement in Downing Street:

"We are all devastated by the news we have just heard from Balmoral. The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.

News.Az