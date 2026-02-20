UK police search ex-Prince Andrew's property after arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police were Friday searching the former home of ex-prince Andrew for a second day, as his sensational arrest tipped the British monarchy into a crisis unprecedented in its modern era, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The disgraced royal, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was "released under investigation" late Thursday after hours of questioning, as police probe misconduct claims over his links to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During around 11 hours in custody, officers raided his current home on the private Sandringham Estate belonging to his brother, King Charles III, and his previous residence in Windsor, west of London.

Footage aired Friday showed officers back at Mountbatten-Windsor's former Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate, with large black unmarked vans believed to be police vehicles on site.

