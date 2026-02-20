Epstein estate agrees to $35M victim settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has agreed to pay up to $35 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing two of the late financier’s longtime advisers of helping facilitate his sex trafficking scheme, according to a new federal court filing.

The proposed agreement, announced by law firm Boies Schiller Flexner in Manhattan federal court, would resolve claims against Epstein’s former personal lawyer Darren Indyke and longtime accountant c, who serve as co-executors of the estate. A judge must still approve the deal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Attorneys for Indyke and Kahn said the settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing. In a statement, their lawyer Daniel H. Weiner said the pair were prepared to fight the allegations at trial but chose to settle to bring finality to potential claims involving the estate.

If approved, the agreement would create what the executors described as a confidential path for compensation for victims who have not already reached settlements with the estate.

The estate has previously distributed substantial funds to Epstein’s victims. A restitution program paid out about $121 million, while an additional $49 million has been resolved through other settlements.

The underlying lawsuit, filed in 2024, alleged that Indyke and Kahn helped Epstein build and manage a complex network of companies and bank accounts that concealed abuse payments and recruiter fees. Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued the advisers were well compensated while enabling the system to operate.

Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

The Boies firm has also secured major settlements connected to the Epstein scandal in recent years, including $365 million combined from JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank over claims the banks ignored warning signs tied to Epstein, once a lucrative client.

News.Az