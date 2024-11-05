UK records two more cases of new mpox variant

Health officials have reported two additional cases of a new strain of the mpox virus in London, involving household contacts of the initial patient.

The two individuals are now under specialist care at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, News.Az reports, citing BBC. All three patients were infected with the Clade 1b variant of the virus, which was first detected in central Africa and appears to transmit more easily between people.Prof Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said mpox - formerly known as monkeypox - could spread quickly within households and further cases were "not unexpected"."The overall risk to the UK population remains low," she said."We are working with partners to make sure all contacts of the cases are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread."The agency said those individuals would be offered testing and vaccination if needed.Mpox is typically spread through close physical contact, and transmission within a household does not mean the virus has been detected in the wider community in the UK.Last week, the UKHSA reported the first case of Clade 1b mpox in London in a patient who had recently been on holiday in at least one of the affected countries in Africa and began to feel sick 24 hours after flying home.The patient developed flu-like symptoms on 22 October and a rash two days later.An mpox rash of pus-filled lesions can last for up to a month. Other symptoms include fever, headaches and low energy.Laboratory testing confirmed the infection was Clade 1b. This form of the virus has been causing mounting concern.It appears able to spread more easily from person to person through physical contact, including sex, than other types of mpox.

