UK sanctions more Russians over Ukraine invasion
- 24 Mar 2022 10:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 171747
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/uk-sanctions-more-russians-over-ukraine-invasion Copied
The UK government has announced it is sanctioning a further 65 individuals and entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, News.az reports.
This comes on top of the existing sanctions on hundreds of members of the Russian regime, and wealthy business leaders known as oligarchs, imposed by the UK, as well as other countries.