UK to offer high earners a quicker visa route to residency

Under new rules set to be proposed by the Home Office later on Thursday, individuals earning over £125,000 (€142,000) would be eligible to apply for permanent settlement in the UK after three years.

They’ll be fast-tracked to residency status under the changes, which would apply likewise to entrepreneurs. Those earning salaries below that but above £50,000 (€56,800) would have to wait five years, in line with the current provisions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Those earning less than that will see the qualifying period for their indefinite leave-to-remain doubled to 10 years under the rules, which are being opened to a public consultation, the details of which will be announced later on Thursday.

“Skilled workers, entrepreneurs and high-earners will be fast-tracked to settlement,” said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in a written comment. “My message to the world’s brightest and best is clear: you are welcome here.”

