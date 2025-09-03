Azerbaijani entrepreneurs exhibit at WorldFood Istanbul 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 33rd edition of the International Food Products and Processing Technologies Exhibition — WorldFood Istanbul 2025 — is currently taking place at the TÜYAP Fair and Convention Center in Istanbul, Türkiye, from September 2 to 5.

With the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Azerbaijani companies are presenting a wide range of products and services at the exhibition, News.Az reports citing local media.

The national stand features Azerbaijani honey, dried fruits, cookies, confectionery, oils, fruit and vegetable purees, and other food products.

The national stand also promotes InterFood Azerbaijan — the Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition — which has become a recognized brand among the world’s leading international food industry events.

Held annually, WorldFood Istanbul is one of the region’s most prestigious international food exhibitions. This year’s edition has brought together over 900 companies from nearly 100 countries.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/17569-3513842126.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

