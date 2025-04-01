UK to place Russia on top tier of foreign influence register

Britain announced on Tuesday that it would place Russia in the highest tier of its upcoming Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), requiring Moscow to register all efforts to exert political influence in the UK.

Ties between Moscow and London are at a low over Britain's support to Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

British security minister Dan Jarvis said Russian government agencies, the armed forces, its intelligence services and a number of political parties will be required to register under the scheme, which will begin from July 1.

"Russia presents an acute threat to UK national security," Jarvis told parliament, citing espionage, arson and cyber attacks and the targeting of lawmakers.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has highlighted its intent to undermine European and global security," he added.

Britain last month placed Iran under the top tier of the same foreign influence register.

News.Az