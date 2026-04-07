UK unveils decade plan to cut knife crime by 50%

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A new decade-long plan for the UK aims to slash knife crime by 50% by tackling root causes and increasing street patrols.

This plan explains how the government and partners across wider society will contribute to reducing knife crime, News.Az reports, citing gov.uk. It is informed by the best available evidence on what works to address serious violence and the views and experiences of delivery partners, experts and those with lived experience of knife crime, including members of the Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime.

To tackle knife crime, this government will:

support young people so they get a better start in life

stop those at risk from turning to knife crime

police our streets to punish perpetrators and stop offending

end the cycle of knife crime

News.Az