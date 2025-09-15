UK, US set to finalize nuclear power pact during Trump visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom and the United States are preparing to sign a landmark agreement to accelerate nuclear power development.

The move aims to generate thousands of jobs and strengthen Britain's energy security, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

It is expected to be signed off during US President Donald Trump's state visit this week, with both sides hoping it will unlock billions in private investment.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the two nations were "building a golden age of nuclear" that would put them at the "forefront of global innovation".

The government has said that generating more nuclear power can cut household energy bills, create jobs, boost energy security and tackle climate change.

The new agreement, known as the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy, aims to make it quicker for companies to build new nuclear power stations in both the UK and the US.

It will streamline regulatory approvals, cutting the average licensing period for nuclear projects from up to four years to just two.

The deal is also aimed at increasing commercial partnerships between UK and US companies, with a number of deals set to be announced.

Key among the plans is a proposal from US nuclear group X-Energy and UK energy company Centrica to build up to 12 advanced modular nuclear reactors in Hartlepool, with the potential to power 1.5 million homes and create up to 2,500 jobs.

The broader programme could be worth up to £40bn, with £12bn focused in the north east of England.

News.Az