UK weighs military base options in Ukraine under new partnership
UK PM Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pose for photos after holding a signing ceremony to commemorate a 100-year partnership between the countries in Kyiv. Photo: Reuters
The United Kingdom plans to assess options for deploying military bases and other defense infrastructure in Ukraine.This is reflected in the UK-Ukraine 100-year partnership declaration released by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office following his visit to Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
"The UK will work with Ukraine to identify common military requirements, collaborate on capabilities to broaden the spectrum of capabilities and technologies we can produce together. The Participants will explore options for deploying and maintaining defense infrastructure in Ukraine, including military bases, logistics depots, reserve military equipment storage facilities and war reserve stockpiles. These facilities could be utilized to bolster their own defense capabilities in the event of a significant military threat," the document reads.
The parties also intend to "cooperate in the creation of flexible rapid response mechanisms, including the creation, maintenance and joint use of military formations and other specialized structures to provide a wide range of mutual defense and security services." "These mechanisms will make it possible to respond to challenges that may arise on territory of each other, and, if necessary, on territories of allied and other states," the declaration notes.
In addition, the United Kingdom "will expand its contribution" to the Western fighter jet coalition, "including intensifying language training, assisting coalition partners to increase F-16s for Ukraine, and exploring supplying Ukraine with other fighter jets used by NATO."