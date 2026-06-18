Ukraine and Germany partner on missile and drone production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and Germany have signed a landmark agreement to jointly design and manufacture advanced missile systems capable of intercepting ballistic threats. The defense partnership was finalized during a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The newly signed document outlines a deep collaboration between Ukrainian and German defense companies to build cutting-edge interceptors to counter escalating ballistic threats, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Beyond air defense, the strategic pact expands directly into unmanned technology. Germany has agreed to fully finance the joint production of the Ukrainian-designed "Termit" unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). Under the agreement, several thousand of these robotic ground systems will be manufactured on German soil specifically to supply the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This bilateral agreement aligns with recent high-level Western security priorities. During the recent G7 summit, international allies focused heavily on strengthening Ukraine's air defense grid, boosting long-range capabilities, and shifting weapon manufacturing directly into Ukraine and its partner nations to secure sustainable defense pipelines.

News.Az