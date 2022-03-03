Ukraine and Russia agree on temporary ceasefire, joint provision of humanitarian corridors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations ended.

The Ukrainian delegation has not received the results it hoped for and will continue the dialogue in the third round of negotiations, Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said, according to News.Az.

"We discussed in detail the humanitarian aspect. Many cities are surrounded, there are problems with food and medicine.

The only thing we managed to agree on was the joint provision of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire," he added.

Podolyak noted that the third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations is planned to be held as soon as possible.

News.Az

