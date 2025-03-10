Ukraine and Türkiye strengthen regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, met with Mustafa Levent Bilgen, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Ukraine.

The key topics of discussion included bilateral cooperation, joint economic development projects, as well as energy and infrastructure initiatives, News.Az reports citing the website of the President of Ukraine.

Currently, more than 1,000 Turkish companies operate in various regions of Ukraine. Regional Military Administrations, local communities, and the business sector actively cooperate with them. The Ambassador of Türkiye noted that Turkish partners feel this strong support every day.

Viktor Mykyta and Mustafa Levent Bilgen agreed to expand cooperation, particularly interaction between cities and regions of Türkiye and Ukraine.

Additionally, a roadmap for this collaboration was presented during the meeting.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its unwavering support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for its mediation efforts amid Russia’s full-scale aggression.

News.Az