Ukraine claims capture of North Korean soldiers as Russia reports settlement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Ukraine had captured two North Korean soldiers who were fighting alongside Russian troops in Russia’s Kursk border region, News.az reports citing The Independent .

He made the comments days after Ukraine began pressing new attacks in Kursk to retain ground captured in a lightning incursion in August that resulted in the first occupation of Russian territory since World War II.Moscow’s counter attack has left Ukrainian forces outstretched and demoralized, killing and wounding thousands and retaking more than 40% of the 984 square kilometers (380 square miles) of Kursk Ukraine had seized.Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday the army had gained control of the settlement of Shevchenko in Ukraine‘s eastern Donetsk region.It also said Russia had launched strikes carried out by aircraft, drones and missiles on Ukraine‘s military airfield and energy infrastructure that services its army.“Our soldiers have captured North Korean soldiers in Kursk. These are two soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are communicating” with Ukrainian security services, Zelenskyy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.He shared photos of two men resting on cots in a room with bars over the windows. Both wore bandages, one around his jaw and the other around both hands and wrists.The White House and Pentagon last month confirmed that the North Korean forces have been battling on the front lines in largely infantry positions. They have been fighting with Russian units and, in some cases, independently around Kursk.

