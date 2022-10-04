Ukraine claims rapid pushback of Russian troops on two fronts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country's military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces and freed dozens of towns in the south and east over the last week, News.az reports citing Kyivpost.

"This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centres have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions all together," he said in a Tuesday nighttime address.

