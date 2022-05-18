News.az
Luhansk
Tag:
Luhansk
Fire at Russian oil depot after reported Ukrainian drone strike
07 Jan 2026-10:40
Explosions rock Luhansk ammo depot, sites across Russia
04 Nov 2025-10:55
Ukraine reports strikes on Russian drone hub, ammunition depot, S-400 system
22 Sep 2025-16:43
Ukraine says some 50 Russians killed or wounded in shelling attack
16 Nov 2022-18:40
Ukraine claims rapid pushback of Russian troops on two fronts
04 Oct 2022-20:08
Ukraine controls only two settlements in Luhansk region
06 Jul 2022-10:46
Ukraine's deputy defense minister calls fight for Luhansk region "very difficult" and "dynamic"
20 Jun 2022-18:11
All 3 bridges into Severodonetsk are now impassable, Luhansk region leader says
13 Jun 2022-19:44
Ukrainian official says Russians control "most of Severodonetsk"
31 May 2022-17:59
Ukraine says it has recaptured more territory in Kharkiv
18 May 2022-17:54
